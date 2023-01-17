Border Patrol union rips Kamala Harris’ handling of border crisis: ‘you should be fired’

The Border Patrol union on Tuesday took Vice President Kamala Harris to task for her handling of the border, saying the crisis has only grown worse under her watch.

“If you were given a job 2 years ago with the explicit goal of reducing illegal immigration, and then you sit around and do nothing while illegal immigration explodes to levels never seen before, you should be fired and replaced. Period,” the union tweeted, including a picture of the vice president.

Harris was put in charge of tackling the border crisis by President Biden shortly after they assumed office in 2021. Since then, the number of illegal border crossings has soared to unprecedented levels.

Migrant encounters have topped 200,000 each month for the past nine straight months. For comparison, there were only 458,000 migrant encounters in the entirety of FY 2020. FY 2021 then saw more than 1.7 million and FY 2022 broke that record with a staggering 2.3 million encounters.

The critique comes after President Biden visited El Paso last week – his first visit to the border as president – following a number of new border measures designed to discourage illegal crossings and expand legal asylum pathways for migrants.

Critics alleged that the president’s first-ever trip to the U.S.-Mexico border did not accurately portray the extent of the crisis, pointing to reports that migrant encampments were cleaned up, and local authorities were instructed to ramp up detentions in preparation for the president’s visit – allegations denied by the White House.

The Border Patrol union, has been relentless in its criticism of the Biden administration. On Tuesday the group tweeted a photo of the Democratic president with the caption: “The problem with our border, captured in one photo.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to The White House for a response to the Border Patrol union’s comments on the Vice President.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.