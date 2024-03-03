Border Patrol union mocks Biden over Texas visit: ‘Call a lid, hit beach, take nap’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Border Patrol union mocked President Biden on Saturday for his trip to the Texas border this week.

“Board AF1, take nap. Wake up in place called Brownsville,” the union wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in a joke itinerary of his day, along with a photo of Biden resting in a beach lounge chair. “Read large teleprompter message, ‘It’s all Trump’s fault.’ Board AF1, ask who people in green uniforms were, told they ‘strap’ illegal aliens, express horror, take nap. Wake up, call a lid, hit beach, take nap.”

While in Brownsville on Thursday, Biden lamented that the bipartisan immigration bill failed to pass in the Senate, blaming Trump for using it as a political issue. Many Republicans have expressed their opposition to the bill, which they say doesn’t do enough.

“The majority of Democrats and Republicans in both houses support this legislation,” Biden said in Brownsville, “until someone came along and said don’t do that that’ll benefit the incumbent. That’s a hell of a way to do business in America for such a serious problem.”

The president faces increasing scrutiny over his handling of the border as the Border Patrol continues to report a record number of migrant encounters.

In December alone, there were more than 300,000 encounters – an all-time record.

The issue also threatens to hurt Biden politically ahead of November’s presidential election.

Trump was also at the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday which he said is “being overrun by the Biden migrant crime,” invoking the murder of Georgia student Laken Riley allegedly by a Venezuelan migrant last week.

“The parents are devastated and they’re incredible people,” Trump said. “This is a Joe Biden invasion. A Biden invasion. I call him crooked Joe… the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.”

Biden and his administration have sought to shift the blame for the crisis onto the shoulders of Republicans. The administration says that it is working with a broken system that needs significantly more funding and comprehensive immigration reform. It introduced a bill on Biden’s first day in office that included a mass amnesty for millions of migrants already in the U.S., which was immediately rejected by Republicans.

Republicans in the House introduced and passed legislation of their own that would fund more Border Patrol agents, resume wall construction, restart the Remain-in-Mexico policy and severely limit the ability of migrants to claim asylum.

The Border Patrol union frequently mocks the president over illegal immigration.

The organization wrote in part on X on Friday, “Wasn’t it Biden who encouraged people from all over the world to ‘surge the border’? Didn’t Biden immediately void all the successful Trump EO’s that were keeping our border under control? Didn’t he publicly and viciously accuse BP agents of criminal assault, then told the world ‘those people will pay’, and the entire thing was made up BS? Has he apologized or taken responsibility for any of it, or asked forgiveness from the victims of some of the millions of illegal aliens he imported into this country?”

And before Biden went to the border, the group posted, “Attention President Biden: Keep our name out of your mouth today.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.