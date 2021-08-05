The national border patrol union endorsed a Republican border state congressman as the migrant crisis at the southern border continues to escalate.

Freshman Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, received an endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) ahead of the 2022 midterm election cycle.

NBPC president Brandon Judd called Gonzales a “fighter” who has worked to help the members of the Border Patrol have a “strong voice in Washington.”

“It would be a step backwards for our efforts to not have Congressman Gonzales representing us in Congress,” Judd continued.

Gonzales thanked the union for the endorsement in a tweet posted Thursday.

“The men [and] women of Border Patrol risk their lives every day to keep us safe. I’m proud to have their backs [and] will never stop fighting for them to make sure they have the tools they need,” Gonzales wrote. “It’s an honor to have their support as we work together to resolve the border crisis.”

Gonzales represents the western part of Texas that borders the Mexican states of Chihuahua and Coahuila.

The endorsement comes as the migrant crisis at the border continues to get worse — a situation former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf recently dubbed a “national embarrassment.”

“They have broken the system. We’ve seen in the last several weeks CBP has let 50,000 illegal aliens come in the front door and out the back door without issuing court dates and notices to appear,” Wolf said in a statement to Fox News on Tuesday.

“There’s an overwhelming number of illegal migrants coming across the border every day, every week, every month and they don’t have the capacity to continue to process them, to hold them, to remove them,” he continued. “This crisis that’s been on the border for the last six months is now becoming a national embarrassment.”

The flow of migrants over the southern border shows no sign of stopping, prompting Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to call for current DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ impeachment.

“It’s time to draw a line in the sand, for the sake of our country, our communities, our kids, and those who seek to come here,” Roy tweeted on Tuesday.

The Biden administration has pointed to “root causes,” including violence and poverty, for the growing surge of migrants at the southern border.

