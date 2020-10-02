Border Patrol nabs two sex offenders trying to re-enter US illegally

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Thursday that Border Patrol agents have arrested two sex offenders who had re-entered the U.S. illegally, after having already being deported.

The agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, said that a 35-year-old Guatemalan man was caught by Border Patrol agents in the Tucson sector in Arizona on Wednesday. The man had previously been arrested in Michigan in 2016 and convicted of criminal sexual conduct. CBP said he had served 365 days of confinement.

ICE PLANNING IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS IN SANCTUARY CITIES

Also Wednesday, a 33-year-old Mexican national was arrested along with three other men in the same sector, near Casa Grande, Arizona. A records check revealed that he had been convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a minor between the ages of 13 and 17 in Illinois in 2007. He had been sentenced to 24 months probation and deported to Mexico in 2009.

In a statement, Border Patrol said both men were in custody, pending prosecution for illegal re-entry by a previously deported felon.

“[email protected] works every day to protect the Homeland,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Twitter.

The Trump administration has sought to highlight the number of criminals coming across the border, while also moving to stop that flow of both criminal and non-criminal illegal immigrants.

The administration has built nearly 350 miles of wall along the southern border since 2017, while also implementing a number of policies to make it harder for illegal immigrants to get into the U.S. interior — and working to remove criminal illegal immigrants from the country

Fox News reported on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing a series of immigration enforcement operations targeting illegal immigrants in at least three sanctuary jurisdictions, a source familiar with the operations told Fox News Tuesday.

The operations will be in California, Denver and Philadelphia, and could potentially include other cities and jurisdictions across the country.