Border Patrol captures heartbreaking video of abandoned boy

Video captured by a Border Patrol officer that is now circulating social media shows a young boy, tears streaming down his face, who had apparently been abandoned alone in the desert in Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I came with a group, they dumped me and I don’t know where they are,” the minor said between sobs to a motorist who was in the area. “They can rob me, kidnap me. I am afraid,” the boy told an off-duty Border Patrol officer he came across. The boy was seen in the video walking down an empty dirt road.

The child, believed to be between 10 and 12 years old, was taken to a nearby Border Patrol station. He had spent the night in the desert, full of rattlesnakes and wild animals, according to Univision.

“To all the parents who are considering sending their unaccompanied children to the border, please reconsider that act because it is very dangerous to expose children, ” head of the El Paso, Texas Border Patrol sector, Gloria Chávez, told Univision in response to the minor’s case.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has projected that 184,000 unaccompanied minors will cross the U.S. border in fiscal year 2021. Two sources familiar with internal data confirmed the estimate to Fox News, with one agent saying: “We’ve never seen anything like this before.”

While only a projection, if accurate it would be the highest number of UACs on record, and more than twice the 76,020 encountered during the 2019 border crisis — during which the Trump administration was hammered for its handling of the crisis and detention of children.

On Tuesday Border Patrol announced it had rescued two small children abandoned near Jacumba, California. Agents said they’d spotted a man and woman walking with two small children. Agents watched the couple hoist the children over large boulders in an area where the border wall ends.

They came to the area to find the children, ages 5 and 6, alone and crying, and took them to a nearby Border Patrol station. The children had a handwritten note with their mother’s phone number on it. The mother’s name and number were also written on their forearms. CBP called the mother to obtain more information and transported the children to Health and Human Services (HHS).

“It is unconscionable that anyone would abandon these small children and those responsible for smuggling events like this will be aggressively prosecuted,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke in a statement.

Last week, shocking video showed of a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old being dropped over a border barrier by smugglers at the New Mexico border.

As of last week there were nearly 5,000 children in Border Patrol custody and more than 13,000 in Health and Human Services custody.