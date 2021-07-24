Bus loads of migrants are being dropped off at bus stations in McAllen, Texas with bus tickets to go to their chosen destinations — amid new reports that authorities are struggling to cope with the backlog of migrants being allowed into the U.S.

Footage captured by Fox News in the Rio Grande Valley shows Border Patrol dropping off bus-loads of migrants at McAllen Central Bus Station, where they are given bus tickets to travel out of town after they are processed and released from custody with notices to appear at a court or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

At least four bus loads of migrants were dropped off at McAllen’s station on Saturday in what is the latest sign of the high number of border encounters in June.

More than 188,000 migrants were encountered in June. Encounters of family units, meanwhile, surged by 25% to 55,805 from 44,746 in May. While some are being returned via Title 42 public health protections, many more are being processed and eventually released into the U.S.

Republicans have blasted the return to what they call “catch-and-release” and blamed the Biden administration’s rollback of a number of Trump-era policies like the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) — which kept migrants in Mexico as they awaited their hearings.

The Biden administration described such policies as cruel, and has instead blamed “root causes” like poverty, climate change and violence in Central America for the surge. It has focused on more efficiently processing migrants and releasing them into the interior, while still returning single adults via the Trump-era Title 42.

The New York Post reported that the four bus companies that operate out of McAllen’s central bus station are struggling to keep up with business due to the number of illegal immigrants being released into the U.S.

City Manager Roy Rodriguez told The Post that demand for tickets was at a “record” high” with most of the increase coming from migrants who had come into the country illegally — leading to delays.

The center now accommodates a record average of 7,000 people a week, with about half leaving by bus and the rest by airplane, the Post reported.