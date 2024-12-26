Border czar Tom Homan says children of illegal immigrants could be put in halfway homes

Tom Homan, President-elect Trump’s “border czar,” floated the idea of putting the children of illegal immigrants in halfway homes as part of the incoming administration’s mass deportation plan.

“As far as U.S. children — children, that’s going to be a difficult situation, because we’re not going to detain your U.S. citizen children, which means, you know, they’re going to be put in a halfway house,” Homan told NewsNation on Thursday, The Hill reported

“They can — or they can stay at home and wait for the officers to get the travel arrangements and come back to get the family,” he added.

As part of his plan to address the border crisis, Trump has said he plans to deport large numbers of illegal immigrants.

One of the administration’s priorities will be to find the hundreds of thousands of migrant children unaccounted for in the United States.

“We’re going to ask the American people to take notice: see something, say something and contact us,” Holman told Kellyanne Conway on “Hannity.” “If one phone call out of a thousand saves a child from sex trafficking or forced labor, then that’s one life saved.”

Homan acknowledged it would be a “daunting task,” but “we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

During his interview with NewsNation, Homan said giving birth to children born in the U.S. won’t spare illegal immigrants from being deported.

“Having a U.S. citizen child does not make you immune to our laws, and that’s not the message we want to send to the whole world, that you can have a child and you’re immune to the laws of this country,” Homan said.

In addition to mass deportations, Trump has threatened to go after birthright citizenship, which automatically grants American citizenship to those born in the country.