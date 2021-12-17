Border crisis continues, November encounters up 140% over same time last year

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Customs and Border Protection figures show agents reported 173,620 encounters at the southern border in November, a staggering increase of 140 percent from the same time last year.

The figures, which the agency released Friday afternoon, show border encounters in November climbed by nearly 10,000 from October, which saw an increase of nearly 130 percent over from October 2020.

A little over half of the individuals encountered at the border in November were processed for expulsion under Title 42 procedures, the agency said.

The numbers indicate that President Biden’s administration still has been unable to find a solution to the border crisis, which has hit historic levels.

Fiscal Year 2021, which ran through September, saw the most encounters ever on record with more than 1.7 million encounters.

Newly confirmed CBP commissioner Chris Magnus, who has previously supported sanctuary cities, sounded a positive note about the November numbers.

“CBP’s November Monthly Operational Update reflects an incredible amount of work on behalf of the American people to keep dangerous drugs and products out of our communities, to facilitate travel and billions of dollars in trade, and to maintain security along our borders,” Magnus said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to lead a workforce whose mission is so vital to our economic health and national security. CBP’s vigilance is key to disrupting smugglers and transnational criminal organizations as they exploit vulnerable populations and attempt to traffic illegal and dangerous products.”

Border agents were devastated by Magnus’ Senate confirmation earlier this month, agents previously told Fox News.

“He is pretty much hated, especially by those of us in the Tucson Sector since we know him,” one border agent previously told Fox News.

“Somehow he has made a career off of hating law enforcement. He destroyed TPD [Tucson Police Department] and will do the same to CBP as a whole.”

The Biden administration has been facing a massive migrant surge which has overwhelmed officials and communities.

The administration has blamed root causes like violence and corruption in Central America, while Republicans have blamed the administration’s dramatic rollback of Trump-era border protections.

