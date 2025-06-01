Booker slammed for alleged ‘Nazi salute’ to Cali Dems just months after Musk was dragged for same gesture

Conservatives are mocking Sen. Cory Booker for delivering an alleged “Nazi salute” to California Democrats, while quipping the New Jersey Democrat won’t get the same scrutiny Elon Musk did when he raised his arm to MAGA supporters in January.

“NEW: Democrat Senator Cory Booker appears to do a ‘Nazi’ salute in front of a large crowd of Democrats. I’m looking forward to the wall to wall coverage from the ‘honest’ and totally not biased media,” Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg posted to X, accompanied by footage of the gesture.

“If Elon Musk is a Nazi for doing this gesture… Cory Booker is one too. Sorry, I don’t make the rules,” X user Angela Belcamino posted.

Booker traveled to the Los Angeles area on Saturday, where he addressed the California Democratic Party’s convention, calling on supporters to “stand up” to President Donald Trump and repeating a handful of messages he delivered during his marathon 25-hour speech on the Senate floor in March railing against Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency, and the Trump administration for its alleged attacks on “Americans’ safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy.”

“Real change does not come from Washington. It comes from communities. It comes from the streets. It comes from the people who’s standing up and have shown over and over again – against the powerful, against the elected, against the rich – that the power of the people is greater than the people in power,” Booker said on Saturday to the California Democrats.

He capped off his roughly 15-minute speech with a gesture where he placed his right hand on his chest before raising it to the crowd.

Musk delivered a similar gesture in January on Trump’s inauguration day, which yielded dozens of headlines from mainstream media outlets that Musk delivered a “Nazi-style salute” to Trump supporters. Liberals and critics frequently attacked Trump while he was on the campaign trail by calling him a Hitler-esque fascist, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, who compared Trump to the German dictator during a town hall in October.

Conservatives and others pounced on the footage of Booker, asking if media outlets would accuse the New Jersey Democrat of gesturing like a Nazi.

“Will Corey Booker be plastered all over msm with headlines claiming he’s a ‘Nazi’?” The Post Millennial’s X account posted, accompanied by footage of the gesture.

“Here’s a list of all the news networks who have not covered Cory Booker’s salute: – NYTimes – CNN – Washington Post – MSNBC – NPR – USA Today – Reuters – Axios – ABC News Every single one of them wrote stories on Elon Musk’s ‘salute’… …do you get it yet?” former government scientist Matt van Swol posted to X.

Musk responded to van Swol: “Legacy media is one big psy op.”

“Cory Booker is a straight up NAZI! WOW,” conservative X user Gunther Eagleman posted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Booker’s office for comment on the matter, but did not immediately receive a reply.

Booker did not appear to join fellow liberals in comparing Musk’s wave to a Nazi salute in January, although he has previously slammed Trump as “worse than a racist,” accusing him in 2019 of using “racist tropes” as “a weapon to divide our nation against itself.”