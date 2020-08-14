Bongino rips idea of Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice joining a Biden admin: 'How thin does your bench have to be?'

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton being considered to join presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s cabinet is a poor choice, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said on Friday.

“How thin does your bench have to be to bring Hillary Clinton and Susan Rice back and ask them to, you know, pitch in the game here?” Bongino told “Fox & Friends First.”

Bongino said that Rice and Clinton have been involved in the two biggest scandals “of our time.”

“A political spying scandal where there are two central figures in it. Susan Rice who sent herself the worst CYA email we have ever seen and Hillary Clinton whose campaign paid for the spying on Donald Trump,” Bongino said.

Speaking at the 19th Represents Summit on Thursday, Clinton was asked if she would accept a job in the Biden administration.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can,” Clinton responded, “because I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country… So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that.”

Clinton previously served alongside Joe Biden in the Obama administration as Secretary of State. Republicans were critical about her tenure at the State Department because of her handling of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack and the controversy over her private email server, which plagued her 2016 presidential campaign.

Rice also hinted at a possible Joe Biden administration role while touting the former vice president’s choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate and saying she is committed to helping him govern “in any way he’d like.”

Bongino said that the Democratic Party’s consideration of Rice and Clinton “speaks to the moral vacuum they live in.”

“They were both central figures again in the Benghazi scandal which I know the left never wants to talk about. They’ll tell you it is a big conspiracy theory. But, the hard reality is there were four coffins that returned from that place. It is not a conspiracy theory. People died, we still don’t have an adequate explanation,” Bongino said.

“Again, no bench whatsoever on the Democrat side.”

Fox News Brooke Singman contributed to this report.