Bondi claps back at Hirono amid questions about political prosecutions: ‘Refused to meet with me’

Pam Bondi, President-elect Trump’s nominee for attorney general, engaged in a tense exchange with Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday that resulted in praise from conservatives on social media.

“You have an incoming president who said, ‘I have the absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,’ and in fact, President-elect Trump considers the DOJ to be his law firm,” the Hawaii senator said to Bondi on Wednesday. “I ask you this: If President-elect Trump asks, suggests or hints that you as attorney general should investigate one of his perceived political enemies, would you do so?”

“Sen. Hirono, I wish you had met with me. Had you met with me, we could have discussed many things and gotten to –” Bondi began to respond.

Hirono then interrupted by saying, “I am listening to you now, could you please respond to the question?”

DEM SENATOR WHO BASHED HEGSETH’S QUALIFICATIONS STANDS BY DOD SEC WHO OVERSAW BOTCHED AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL

“You were the only one who refused to meet with me but what we would have discussed is that it is the job of the attorney general,” Bondie said before being interrupted by Hirono again.

“I’m very happy to listen to your responses under oath, Miss Bondi,” Hirono said.

“So I think it’s really important to us that the attorney general be independent of the White House, and you have a president-elect who considers the AG’s office his law firm. I would like to know whether if the president suggests, hints, asks, that you, as attorney general, should investigate one of his perceived enemies.”

FRESHMAN GOP SENATOR SETS SOCIAL MEDIA ABLAZE WITH ‘BEST’ RESPONSE TO HEGSETH’S ANSWER ON GENDER QUESTION

Bondi responded, “I certainly have not heard the president say that. But what I will tell you is two-thirds of Americans have lost faith in the Department of Justice, and its statements like that, I believe, that make people continue to lose faith.”

Conservatives on social media praised Bondi for her handling of Hirono’s questions.

“Pam Bondi CLAPS BACK,” Abigail Jackson, communications director for GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, posted on X.

“Pam Bondi isn’t playing with these far-left Senators,” the Media Research Center posted on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Pam Bondi obliterates Sen. Mazie Hirono for refusing to meet with her,” conservative commentator Paul Szypula posted on X . “This was spectacular.”

“Common @PamBondi W,” the Trump War Room posted on X.

“Imagine thinking Maxie Hirono is qualified to be a U.S. Senator but Pam Bondi isn’t qualified to be U.S. Attorney General lol,” conservative commentator and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines posted on X.

Bondi is expected to be confirmed by the Senate, and some have speculated that she will earn some votes from Democrats.