Bolton, in book, accuses Trump of ‘obstruction of justice as a way of life,’ asking China's Xi for 2020 help

Former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in his upcoming 592-page memoir that President Trump regularly gives “personal favors to dictators he liked” and even asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him in the 2020 election, according to excerpts obtained and published by several media organizations.

Trump also apparently was unaware that Britain is a nuclear power and asked whether Finland is part of Russia, according to Bolton — who also claimed that during Trump’s 2018 visit to North Korea, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo handed Bolton a note saying of Trump, “He is so full of sh–.”

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday published an excerpt of the book, and the New York Times and the Washington Post also published stories based on parts of the manuscript. Fox News has confirmed the quotes in the New York Times story.

According to these excerpts, Bolton reserved harsh words for Democratic impeachment managers who demanded he testify as part of their inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. “Had Democratic impeachment advocates not been so obsessed with their Ukraine blitzkrieg in 2019, had they taken the time to inquire more systematically about Trump’s behavior across his entire foreign policy, the impeachment outcome might well have been different,” Bolton wrote.

WSJ: READ AN EXCERPT OF BOLTON’S BOOK

The colorful excerpts come a day after the Department of Justice filed a complaint in federal court over Bolton’s “Hamilton”-inspired book, “The Room Where It Happened.” The memoir, set for release next week, “has not completed prepublication review” and “contains classified information,” the government said. Bolton served as national security advisor from April 2018 to September 2019 and was United Nations ambassador in the George W. Bush administration.

The White House has repeatedly challenged Bolton’s credibility. A string of resurfaced video clips earlier this year led Trump to tweet “GAME OVER!” — including an interview of Bolton in August 2019 where he appears to have no issues with Trump foreign policy concerning Ukraine or any other nation. The interview seemingly contradicted assertions in Bolton’s book that Trump explicitly told him he wanted to tie military aid to Ukraine to an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden. (Zelensky has said his communications with Trump involved no pressure for any investigation.)

At one point in his memoir, Bolton makes reference to edits made to his book as a result of the prepublication review process, as he accused the president of soliciting foreign election help during a June 29, 2019 meeting with Xi in Osaka, Japan.

“Xi told Trump that the U.S.-China relationship was the most important in the world. He said that some (unnamed) American political figures were making erroneous judgments by calling for a new cold war with China,” Bolton wrote. “Whether Xi meant to finger the Democrats or some of us sitting on the U.S. side of the table, I don’t know, but Trump immediately assumed that Xi meant the Democrats.”

That’s when, according to Bolton, the conversation took a troubling turn.

“Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton wrote. “He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words, but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.”

The president then urged China to “buy as many American farm products as China could,” Bolton recalled, and “Xi agreed that we should restart the trade talks, welcoming Trump’s concession that there would be no new tariffs and agreeing that the two negotiating teams should resume discussions on farm products on a priority basis.”

‘GAME OVER,’ TRUMP DECLARES, AS BOLTON-SCHIFF VIDEOS SURFACE

Separately, Bolton said he met with Attorney General Bill Barr concerning Trump’s penchant for giving “personal favors to dictators he liked,” including in China and Turkey. “The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,” Bolton said.

For example, in May 2018, Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that “he would take care of things, explaining that the Southern District prosecutors were not his people, but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people.” That assurance came after Erdogan gave Trump a memo arguing that a Turkish company being investigated by the prosecutors was innocent.

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton concluded. “Take Trump’s handling of the threats posed by the Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei and ZTE. Ross and others repeatedly pushed to strictly enforce U.S. regulations and criminal laws against fraudulent conduct, including both firms’ flouting of U.S. sanctions against Iran and other rogue states. The most important goal for Chinese “companies” like Huawei and ZTE is to infiltrate telecommunications and information-technology systems, notably 5G, and subject them to Chinese control (though both companies, of course, dispute the U.S. characterization of their activities).”

Bolton went on: “Trump, by contrast, saw this not as a policy issue to be resolved but as an opportunity to make personal gestures to Xi. In 2018, for example, he reversed penalties that Ross and the Commerce Department had imposed on ZTE. In 2019, he offered to reverse criminal prosecution against Huawei if it would help in the trade deal—which, of course, was primarily about getting Trump re-elected in 2020.”

Meanwhiile, the Justice Department wants a federal court to issue an order to Bolton “to notify his publisher that he was not authorized to disclose ‘The Room Where It Happened.'”

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations.” — Former National Security Advisor John Bolton

Bolton attorney Charles Cooper responded Tuesday night: “We are reviewing the government’s complaint, and will respond in due course.”

The Trump administration has long contended that a manuscript of Bolton’s memoir contained classified information, but that the way the material was woven into the narrative would make a traditional “scrub” impossible.

BOLTON MAKES HIS MOVE: MEMOIR TO CLAIM TRUMP MISCONDUCT WENT BEYOND UKRAINE, SLAM ‘REELECTION CALCULATIONS’

Sources told Fox News the classified information was “part and parcel” of the entire storyline.

The memoir has been expected to claim that Trump’s “transgressions” went well beyond the Ukraine saga that led to his impeachment and alleged that “reelection calculations” drove the president’s major decisions, according to a press release for the book.

“This is the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read,” the release stated.

“Drawn from his personal participation in key events, and filled with perspective and humor, Bolton covers an array of topics—chaos in the White House, sure, but also assessments of major players, the president’s inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process, and his dealings with allies and enemies alike, from China, Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Iran, the UK, France and Germany,” the book’s publisher said in a statement.

Fox News’ John Roberts and Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.