Boebert wears ‘Drill Baby Drill’ outfit to SOTU, yells at Biden over 13 troops killed in Afghanistan pullout

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., yelled at President Biden during his first State of Union address to condemn him for the 13 American service members who were killed during the deadly withdrawal of Afghanistan.

Biden was speaking of helping soldiers who came home sick from Iraq and Afghanistan because of toxic burn pits and the cancers that would one day put them in a “flag-draped coffin.”

Boebert yelled at Biden from the audience that Biden put “13 of them” in coffins, in reference to the U.S. troops who were killed in Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan over the summer.

The outburst drew some boos from the audience.

Boebert, a firebrand freshman member, also wanted to send a message to Biden to boost domestic oil production and stop funding Vladimir Putin’s war by buying Russian oil.

Boebert wore a “Drill Baby Drill” outfit to Tuesday night’s address as Republicans pressure Biden to roll back restrictions on domestic energy production and restart the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Ramping domestic energy production will tame inflation, boost our economy, and secure the safety and security of the United States of America and our allies,” Boebert told Fox News Digital.

It’s not the first time Boebert has made a fashion statement. She donned a “Let’s go Brandon” dress to meet former President Trump at a Mar-a-Lago event. That’s been the slang for “F–k Biden.”