Boebert moves to defund Planned Parenthood in her first bill of 2023

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced her first bill of the year, hoping to button up Republicans’ long-standing goal of defunding abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

Boebert filed the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2023 on Friday. The bill would place a one-year moratorium on federal funds allotted to Planned Parenthood.

“The nation’s largest abortion provider has no business receiving taxpayer dollars. Planned Parenthood claims these funds go to healthcare for women, but last year, Planned Parenthood performed a record number of abortions while also reducing the number of well-woman exams and breast cancer screenings it performed,” Boebert said of the bill.

Annual taxpayer funding to Planned Parenthood facilities in 2022 exceeded $633 million.

The legislation redirects funding from Planned Parenthood facilities to “Federally Qualified Health Centers” that provide health care services such as pap smears, cancer screenings, and prenatal care.

“Instead of funding Planned Parenthood, my bill will redirect this funding to community health centers that focus on healthy women, not killing babies,” she added.

The Defund Planned Parenthood Act has been cosigned by 29 members of the House of Representatives so far.

Planned Parenthood has said in the past that defunding the entity would “really mean blocking patients who depend on public health care funds from getting their care at Planned Parenthood health centers.”