Bob Menendez’s corruption case co-defendant pleads guilty to 7 counts, cooperating with investigators

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A New Jersey businessman and co-defendant in Sen. Bob Menendez’s, D-N.J., corruption case pleaded guilty to seven counts and said he would cooperate with investigators.

Jose Uribe on Friday pleaded guilty to a slate of charges that include conspiracy to commit bribery, obstruction of justice, wire fraud and tax evasion. He faces up to 95 years in prison if convicted on all counts. In his plea agreement, Uribe said he would cooperate with prosecutors against Menendez.

Federal prosecutors initially unsealed charges against Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, in September. They include accusations that he benefited the government of Egypt and engaged in a corrupt scheme alongside Uribe, New Jersey real estate developer Fred Daibes and Wael Hana, who runs a halal meat certification business in the state.

TIMELINE OF SEN BOB MENENDEZ’S INDICTMENT WITH WIFE ALLEGES YEARSLONG CORRUPTION

Menendez and his wife allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes “to seek to protect and enrich” Uribe, Daibes and Hana. The bribes included cash, gold bars, home mortgage payments, compensation for no-show jobs and “other things of value,” according to the indictment.

Uribe also allegedly helped Menendez and his wife purchase a Mercedes-Benz C-300 convertible valued at over $60,000. According to the indictment, Menendez had agreed to interfere in a New Jersey state criminal prosecution dealing with an associate of Uribe, who faced insurance fraud charges relating to a trucking company and an employee of Uribe.

DEMOCRAT SEN MENENDEZ’S WIFE HIT, KILLED PEDESTRIAN WHILE DRIVING IN 2018: REPORTS

Menendez, whose trial is scheduled to start in May, has denied any wrongdoing and said forces “behind the scenes” are working to silence him and dig his “political grave.” He, his wife, Daibes and Hana have pleaded not guilty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Menendez’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.