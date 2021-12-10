Bob Dole funeral: Kansan honored at National Cathedral, World War II Memorial

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The life of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is again being honored in the nation’s capital Friday, with ceremonies at the Washington National Cathedral and the World War II Memorial.

Dole’s casket departed the U.S. Capitol Rotunda where his body was lying in state and traveled across the city to the cathedral, where President Biden, former Republican Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts, former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, R-S.D., and his daughter Robin Dole will pay tribute to the life of the former majority leader.

Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Dick Cheney are a few of the notable figures who are attending. The chaplain of the U.S. Senate, Reverend Dr. Barry C. Black, will deliver a homily.

National Cathedral is where Dole and his wife Elizabeth Dole, who went on to serve as a Cabinet secretary under two presidents and as a senator, were married in 1975.

Dole’s remains will then be escorted to the World War II Memorial, a site on the National Mall that Dole helped to bring into existence. He sustained serious injuries while fighting Nazi Germany in 1945 in the U.S. Army.



Dole was awarded two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star and an Oak Cluster for his military service. In 2013, Dole told Fox News he wanted to be remembered as a “veteran who gave his most for his country.”

He left the Army as a captain and was promoted to colonel by Congress in 2019.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, actor Tom Hanks and NBC “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie are scheduled to give remarks at the World War II Memorial event.

Dole’s body, with Elizabeth Dole and Robin Dole, will depart Washington and fly from Joint Base Andrews to Kansas, where more events are scheduled.



Biden and congressional leadership honored Dole Thursday as a “giant of our history.”

“America has lost one of its greatest patriots,” Biden said at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden urged unity as a way to honor Dole.

“Like many of us here, we disagreed on a number of things, but not on any of the fundamental things. We still found a way to work together,” Biden said. “We genuinely respected one another as colleagues, as fellow Americans, It was real. It wasn’t fake.”

Lying in state is one of the most solemn American traditions, reserved only for select prominent individuals. Dole is only the 33rd person in U.S. history to lie in state in the Rotunda. Since the turn of the century, only Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, and former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Ford and Reagan have lain in state in that location.

