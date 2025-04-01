Blue state sheriff vows to ‘eliminate’ major tax if elected governor: ‘We will work immediately’

A candidate for California governor suggests scrapping the state’s income tax altogether, a move that could send a political earthquake through the Golden State.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a Republican, said in a video last week that it could be a strong way to get people and businesses that left in the wake of the pandemic and high costs in the state to return.

“What a better way to bring all of my friends back, bring all the businesses back that have left to eliminate California income tax. Other states have done it. There’s nine states that don’t have a state income tax. So why does the greatest state in the country have an income tax?” he asked.

“I believe that our hard workers in California could spend their money far better than our current government,” the sheriff continued.

There is a national conversation underway about tax reform, as nationwide cuts are anticipated under the Trump administration and Republican Congress. Additionally, Mississippi just passed a law that will completely eliminate their income tax in the coming years, and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is supporting state legislation to cut taxes in his state further.

The California legislature currently has a Democratic supermajority, meaning that Bianco could have an uphill battle with his proposal.

Many California taxpayers also deal with high gas taxes at the pump and high property taxes if they are homeowners. Regarding the gas tax, many have called for a holiday to provide temporary relief for drivers in the Golden State. Tennessee, Florida, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Nevada, Wyoming, Alaska, Washington and Texas do not have an individual income tax.

“So, as your governor, we will work immediately on eliminating California income tax for all of Californians,” the sheriff said, adding that he plans to announce more details at a later date on the execution of the proposal.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is not able to run for re-election in 2026, which is fueling speculation about a potential 2028 White House bid. While the state is largely considered deep blue, a recent poll provided some silver linings for Republicans.

Forty-eight percent of “likely voters” said they would consider voting red in the governor’s race next year, according to a survey conducted by Columbia University pollster David Wolfson and Republican firm Madison McQueen, the Sacramento Bee reported.

On the Democratic side, former Rep. Katie Porter and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis are among the names in the race, but former Vice President Kamala Harris could also hop in following her presidential bid loss.