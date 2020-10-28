Bloomberg super PAC outspending Trump in Ohio ahead of Election Day: report

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s super PAC is poised to outspend President Trump’s campaign in Ohio in the final days of his 2020 election race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to a report Wednesday.

The super PAC, Independence USA, is set to spend $3.7 million on broadcast television ads in support of Biden’s candidacy in the final week of the race, Cleveland.com reported, citing data from consulting firm Medium Buying. The ad blitz is focused on several major Ohio cities, including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo and Youngstown.

Trump is scheduled to spend $3.6 million over the same period, the majority of which will be spent on broadcast television ads. The Biden campaign has spent $6.2 million since the beginning of the month, according to the report.

The Ohio ad campaign is part of a last-minute spending push by Bloomberg, who is expected to spend a total of $15 million between Ohio and Texas, the New York Times reported. The billionaire media executive staged a brief campaign for the Democratic nomination, but dropped out of the race in March and ultimately endorsed Biden.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign canceled millions of dollars in planned ads in Ohio, in a move his representatives touted as a sign of the strength of their position with the state’s voters.

Ohio has 18 electoral votes and is considered a key swing state this election cycle. A recent Fox News poll showed Trump with a slight edge over Biden. The president won Ohio by eight percentage points in 2016.