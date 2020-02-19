Bloomberg camp slams Sanders aide after claiming history of heart attacks: ‘Completely false’

Michael Bloomberg‘s campaign issued a sharp denial after Bernie Sanders‘ national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray made the false claim on CNN Wednesday that the former New York City mayor has a history of heart attacks.

Responding to questions about the Vermont senator’s refusal to release medical records after suffering a heart attack in 2019, Gray claimed that Bloomberg “has suffered heart attacks in the past” and argued no one is concerned about his medical records.

“It’s completely false,” Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement.

Sheekey noted that Bloomberg did have two coronary stents put in after a stress test in 2000, and that this had previously been made public — but he denied any heart attacks.

“The Bloomberg 2020 campaign released more information about his outstanding health soon after he entered the race,” Sheekey added. “Here’s what we know about Sen. Sanders: In October 2019, he had a medical incident in Las Vegas. He didn’t tell the public for days and the full details have never been released.”

In December 2019, Bloomberg’s doctor said in a letter that since having the stents placed, Bloomberg has had annual cardiac stress testing, and that he is in “outstanding health.” Bloomberg did have atrial fibrillation in 2018, and since then he has taken a blood thinner. The doctor said there are “no medical concerns” that would keep Bloomberg from serving as president.

“Facts matter,” Sheekey said. “This isn’t the way to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Gray later tweeted that she misspoke and that she was referring to the stent procedure.

This is the second day in a row that Gray has tweeted that she “misspoke” after being called out for outlandish claims about Bloomberg. On Tuesday she told CNN that there have been 64 sexual assault allegations against Bloomberg, which was not true, and she later took it back. She said she meant to refer to “harassment” and not “assault.”

The two candidates and their campaigns have been taking shots at each other in recent days. Sanders has accused the billionaire Bloomberg of trying to buy the election while claiming that he “will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to defeat Donald Trump.”

Bloomberg shot back, tweeting a video featuring aggressive and sometimes threatening tweets, texts and memes supposedly from Sanders supporters.

Bloomberg said “this type of ‘energy'” coming from Sanders’ base will not beat Trump.