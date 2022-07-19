Blogger paid by Dem candidate who targeted Mayra Flores defends sexist attacks, other racist posts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A blogger in Texas that racially targeted GOP Rep. Mayra Flores after he was paid twice by Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez’s campaign for “advertising services” has a history of using racist terms against Hispanics and African Americans in numerous blog posts over the last few years.

Following a Tuesday morning report from NBC News, the first to highlight the blog’s racist and sexist posts directed at Flores and a $1,000 “advertising” payment to the blogger from Gonzalez’s campaign, Fox News Digital discovered additional posts from The McHale Report that struck a similar tone and referenced female genitalia.

On May 13, Jerry McHale, who has referred to Flores as “Miss Frijoles” and a “cotton-picking liar,” questioned, “DOES FLORES WANT TRUMP TO COME & TAKE HER P**SY???”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, McHale said the posts on the blog are “satire” and that he has never spoken with Gonzalez, who is facing Flores in the November midterm election. He also claimed that Gonzalez’s campaign did not pay him to criticize Flores and that they are not paying him for “anything specific.”

Asked whether he believed it was appropriate to use the derogatory language to refer to Flores, McHale responded, “Miss Frijoles? … I have no problem with it.”

In a June 18 post, McHale, describing a conversation he had with a friend, wrote, “Maclovio O’Malley, la Voz de los Vatos who wants me to put an ad of Vicente Gonzalez in front of my businesses although I have to admit that I would risk my relationship with lovely Amanda for a night with Mayra Flores, says that the Oyster Bar food smells like rotten p**sy. And I have had more than my share of rotten p**sy that I don’t want to endure that culinary catastrophe again.”

McHale said he had “no problems” with the post referencing Flores and the oyster bar.

On July 2, McHale published another blog post quoting an individual identified as Maclovio O’Malley as having said, “Who does this Mayra Flores think she is? Somebody said she was crowned Miss Frijoles 2022 in San Benito. She isn’t in Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’s league. She isn’t even in the bush leagues unless she doesn’t shave her p**sy.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Flores responded to the posts and accused Gonzalez of hiring the blogger to attack her Hispanic heritage and sexually degrade her, calling the action “truly sick.”

“I am disgusted that Vicente Gonzalez has hired a creepy blogger to attack my Mexican heritage and sexually degrade me, but I won’t let this distract me from my work,” she said. “I came to Congress to represent my community’s values: God, Family and Country. Vicente Gonzalez is an example of everything that’s wrong with Washington. He doesn’t have a record to stand on, so he hires a pervert to attack me. It’s truly sick!”

Asked whether there were appropriate times to use the N-word, McHale, who has used the word dozens of times in blog posts since 2018, said, “Sure. Read [William] Faulkner.”

“I would not have used it gratuitously,” he said. “There would have been a reason.”

Pressed further on his use of the word in the blog and why it would be appropriate to use there, McHale said, “You have maybe a couple southern boys that are talking bs who hate blacks.”

Gonzalez, who currently represents the Lone Star state’s 15th Congressional District, will face off against Flores on Nov. 8 to represent Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from the Gonzalez campaign.