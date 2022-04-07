BLM’s $6M mansion purchase prompts call for DOJ investigation: ‘Disturbing information’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Black Lives Matter’s reported purchase of a $6 million California mansion with charitable donations should spark a Department of Justice investigation into the politically powerful nonprofit, California Rep. Darrell Issa told Fox News Digital.

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, the national arm of the BLM movement, has come under increasing scrutiny over its handling of the tens of millions of dollars it has received in donations.

New York Magazine revealed this week that BLM secretly bought a $6 million mansion – which the group’s leaders are said to call “Campus” – and never disclosed it to the public. When the magazine inquired about the house, BLM reportedly circulated a memo discussing the possibility of trying to “kill” the story.

Issa says it’s time for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open an investigation.

“The disturbing information that we are learning is more than enough to warrant an investigation from the DOJ — and doubtless not the end of all there is to know,” Issa told Fox News Digital.

“This definitely has the suggestion of misappropriation of charitable funds and an abuse of our nonprofit laws.”

The purchase of the California house was separate from a 2021 transaction in which BLM transferred money to a Canadian nonprofit – run by the wife of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors – to buy a $3 million house.

Cullors attacked NYMag for its reporting in a statement she posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

“Yesterday’s article in New York Magazine is a despicable abuse of a platform that’s intended to provide truthful information to the public,” she said. “Journalism is supposed to mitigate harm and inform our communities.”

“That a reputable publication would allow a reporter, with a proven and very public bias against me and other Black leaders, to write a piece filled with misinformation, innuendo and incendiary opinions, is disheartening and unacceptable,” she added.

Cullors, who abruptly resigned from BLM in May 2021 amid mounting scrutiny of the group’s finances, has previously faced criticism for living an opulent lifestyle that includes millions of dollars of personal real estate purchases.

BLM didn’t immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.