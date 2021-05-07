BLM co-founder promotes book she cheerfully compares to Mao's 'Little Red Book' in unearthed video

A newly resurfaced video shows Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors excitedly promoting a book she compares to an iconic set of writings that fueled Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution.

The video shows Cullors at an event touting “The 7 Components of Transformative Organizing Theory” by communist sympathizer Eric Mann. During her talk, Cullors discusses how she agreed with a man who purportedly said Mann’s work reminded him of Mao’s “Little Red Book.”

“I was speaking to this young person from Arizona who is trying to fight S.B. 1070,” she said, apparently referring to the measure requiring immigrants to carry documentation in the state.

“He grabbed the book and he said, ‘It’s like Mao’s Red Book,'” a smiling Cullors recalled in the video, which was flagged by The National Pulse on Thursday. “And I was like, ‘Man that’s what I was thinking.’ And it was just really cool to hear him make that connection.”

“And I was like, ‘How about you buy like 10-15 of these books and you all have like a youth organizing group where you talk about it and you really try to engage this — we need to build off of this,” she added.

The event appeared to be sponsored by The Strategy Center, where Mann is currently a director. According to his bio on the center’s website, Mann is “a 48-year veteran in anti-war, labor, and environmental organizing.” His bio adds that he’s worked “extensively with Congress of Racial Equality, Students for a Democratic Society, and the United Auto Workers.”

A HuffPost article bearing his byline praises the violent October Revolution in Russia, which preceded the Soviet Union.

“As we in the United States try to imagine a revolutionary opposition to the U.S. imperialist system a great appreciation of the achievements of the Russian revolution and the Soviet Union is a critical part of our revolutionary future,” the 2017 article reads.

The video shed even greater light on the Marxist background of Cullors, whose organization has been involved for years with racial protests that have sometimes turned violent. She previously described herself and her co-founder, Alicia Garza, as “trained Marxists.”

Encyclopedia Britannica describes the “Little Red Book” as a simplified and dogmatized version of Mao’s thought. It was used to popularize Mao’s philosophy and was mandatory reading for those in need of “reeducation.”

One of the sayings in Mao’s book reads: “Every Communist must grasp the truth: Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” Another reads: “A revolution is not a dinner party, or writing an essay, or painting a picture, or doing embroidery… A revolution is an insurrection, an act of violence by which one class overthrows another.”

Cullors and BLM did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.