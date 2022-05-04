Blinken tests positive for COVID, latest Biden Cabinet official to contract virus

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming the latest Biden administration Cabinet official to contract the virus.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms. He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

BIDEN AGRICULTURE SECRETARY TOM VILSACK TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

“The Secretary has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Price added.

“In accordance with the CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department’s Bureau of Medical Services, the Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule. He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible. “

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Blinken’s positive tests comes after several other Cabinet officials as well as Vice President Kamala Harris have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Harris tested positive for the virus at the end of April, following Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s infection at the beginning of the month.

Other prominent Democrats close to the president have also tested positive for COVID, including both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Psaki on Wednesday told reporters that President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday and that Blinken “has not seen the president in several days.”