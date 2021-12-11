Blinken attends G7 meeting in united front against ‘hostile actors’ amid concerns of Russia, Ukraine tussle

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top allies in Liverpool, England Saturday to solidify their united front against any Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Ahead of the G7 meeting, Blinken met with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Lis Truss to discuss the U.S. and U.K.’s shared challenges and to coordinate efforts in deterring Russia.

“We need to defend ourselves against the grave threats of hostile actors,” Truss told reporters Saturday morning. “To do this we need a stronger united voice. We need to do more to bring countries into the sphere of things we believe in.”

WHITE HOUSE SUGGESTS NORD STREAM 2 IS BARGAINING CHIP TO DETER RUSSIA FROM INVADING UKRAINE

Blinken also met with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan as concerns persist that Russia could once again invade Ukraine.

The U.S., its western allies, and Ukraine have accused Russia of destabilizing the region by beefing up its military presence along the Ukrainian border over the last several months.

U.S. officials maintain that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not decided whether he will invade Ukraine, but the U.S. has warned against “high impact” economic consequences should he negate Ukraine’s sovereignty.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN ‘PREPARING FOR ALL CONTINGENCIES’ IF RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

The White House has not said what exactly its response would look like if the Kremlin fails to heed its warnings, but amassing more U.S. troops in neighboring countries and blocking the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline have been floated.

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, also said the G7 member nations need to resume talks and negotiating tactics to pull Putin back.

“We need to take every action to return to dialogue,” Baerbock told reporters in Liverpool, according to Reuters.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The German foreign minister also reportedly referred to standing ties that nations like Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany hold under the Normandy Format as a means to calm tensions.

Putin has stayed mum on any action he plans to take.