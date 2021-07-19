Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., are requesting additional information from one of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions after it pledged to research opponents of critical race theory (CRT).

“We are deeply concerned that the NEA, the nation’s largest labor union representing over 3 million school faculty, is proposing to ‘fight back against anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) rhetorics’ by collecting and publicizing information about opponents of CRT,” reads the letter obtained by Fox News.

Sent on Monday, the letter represents the latest escalation in a battle that has included actions from both state and federal lawmakers. Proponents of CRT generally argue that the ideology and its related lessons ensure students understand systemic injustices and the darker side of U.S. history.

PAGES ON CRT, ANTI-RACISM AND MANDATORY VACCINE RESOLUTIONS DISAPPEAR FROM NEA WEBSITE

In a resolution this month, the NEA committed to researching organizations “attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked.”

The proposal received plenty of media coverage and was eventually removed from the NEA’s website.

Blackburn’s and Tuberville’s letter maintained the importance of learning “unpleasant aspects of American history,” but argued “the teachings promoted by CRT, such as the ‘1619 Project,’ contain historically inaccurate information in an effort to divide Americans. The central tenet of CRT, which encourages individuals to think of themselves as ‘oppressors’ or ‘victims’ is counterproductive to creating an effective learning environment.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Accordingly, may we know what information the NEA is collecting on critics of CRT? Are you conducting research on American children? For what purpose will this research be used? Why were mentions of New Business Item 2 and New Business Item 39 removed from the NEA.org website?”

New Business Item 2 referred to the resolution geared toward researching CRT opponents. New Business Item 39 conveyed the NEA’s desire to “fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.