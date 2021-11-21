NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn voiced concern that it will be “unsafe” for U.S. athletes to visit China for the upcoming Beijing Olympics after a Chinese tennis player disappeared following her allegations that a CCP senior leader sexually assaulted her.

“The Chinese Communist Party has no value for life. If you’re not going to toe the line, then they’re going to disappear you. And this is why we think it is unsafe for our athletes to go to the Olympics in Beijing. This is something that seems to be happening so more regularly. So why would the US Olympic Committee send our athletes into this type of environment?” Blackburn said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo.

Blackburn was referring to tennis star Peng Shuai, who drew international concern this month after she disappeared from the public eye. She had publicly accused Zhang Gaoli – who served as the senior Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China and was a member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee – of forcing her to have sex despite refusals.

Photos of the tennis star surfaced on Friday, with an employee of Chinese state television reporting the photos were on Peng’s WeChat account with the comment, “Happy Weekend.”

Video of the star also surfaced online, but the CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association released a statement this weekend saying the evidence is “insufficient” proof of her safety.

“While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference. This video alone is insufficient. As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug,” Steve Simon wrote.

Blackburn also called on the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on China, saying the country does “not fear” the U.S. president.

“What we do know is the Chinese, who do not fear Joe Biden. They do not fear this administration. They are more aggressive now than they have ever been. U.S. tech firms and U.S. companies are beginning to exit China. We’ve recently had Yahoo and Fortnight, who have come out. We’ve got other companies that are looking for other places for critical supply chain manufacturing, because of the intellectual property abuse from China because of some of their trade policies.”

“They are not a competitor. They are an adversary. And this administration needs to realize this. They need to admit it. And Joe Biden needs to stop kowtowing to the communist Chinese,” Blackburn continued.