Black NYC Dems want more uniformed police in subways, poll finds

Safety on the subway is on the minds of likely New York City Democratic primary voters as they prepare to head to the ballot boxes and according to recent polling, Black voters are the most concerned.

An NBC/Telemundo 47/POLITICO/Marist Poll found that 77% of Black Democratic primary voters believe the number of uniformed police officers in the subways should be increased.

Only 14% of Black Democratic primary voters said they did not think police presence on the subway should increase, while another 10% said they were unsure.

The Latino community similarly agreed with 69% of respondents saying they would like to see an increased presence of uniformed police on the city’s public transportation system.

Among White voters, 62% said they feel the police presence should be increased on the subway.

Of New York City’s five boroughs, voters in the Bronx saw subway safety as the most pressing issue with 81% of respondents there throwing their support behind the increase in security.

When it comes to how law enforcement could better police the streets, voters are more divided.

Roughly one-in-three voters in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan said they support diverting funds from police to bolster mental health programs instead.

Staten Island voters were not included in the survey.

Twenty-one percent of respondents were split on whether there should be an increase in uniformed police officers hitting the streets, or if plain–clothed officers should instead target high crime areas.

Another 17% of Democratic primary voters want funds to be used to help resolve conflicts between gang members.

Ultimately respondents were divided on New York City’s prospects with 44% saying they believe the city is moving in the right direction, while another 44% said the city was moving in the wrong direction.

Early voting for the primary election launched June 12 and will last through June 20. The primary election is set for June 22.