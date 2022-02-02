close

Video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The California attorney general is warning Black Lives Matter Global Network that the state may revoke its tax-exempt status and charge late fees to the group’s leaders if they don’t provide financial records to the state.

The Washington Examiner obtained a letter from Attorney General Rob Bonta warning that “the organization BLACK LIVES MATTER GLOBAL NETWORK FOUNDATION, INC. is delinquent with The Registry of Charitable Trusts for failing to submit required annual report(s).” for the 2020 tax year.

“An organization that is delinquent, suspended or revoked is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds,” the letter published by the Washington Examiner continued.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Bonta sent a letter to Black Lives Matter Global Network warning the group it is at risk of losing its tax-exempt status, according to a report. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) ((AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

OREGON GOV. KATE BROWN AGREES TO HALT CLEMENCY FOR FELONS UNTIL LAWSUIT PLAYS OUT, LAWYER SAYS

The letter was dated Jan. 31, 2022, and published by the Examiner Tuesday. It said the group could get back in good standing with The Registry of Charitable Trusts by paying a renewal fee and turning in its IRS 990 form detailing its financial activities, along with a similar state-issued renewal report.

Neither Black Lives Matter nor the California Department of Justice immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News.

At the end of 2020, Black Lives Matter said in an impact report that it raised $90 million, spent $8.4 million in operating expenses, distributed $21.7 million in grants to 33 other organizations, and closed the year with a $60 million balance.