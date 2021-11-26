NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Black Lives Matter raised eyebrows with a Thanksgiving post that characterized America as “stolen land.”

“You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land,” BLM’s national arm wrote on Twitter Thursday. The post included a graphic repeating the “stolen land” claim.

“You are on stolen land. Colonization never ended, it just became normalized,” the graphic said, instructing Americans to learn “which ancestral homeland” they are “currently occupying.”

The tweet quickly sparked backlash on social media.

BLM, which supports defunding the police, has been a constant source of controversy.

Co-founder Patrisse Cullors announced her departure from BLM earlier this year, amid scrutiny of the group’s finances. Cullors had garnered scrutiny by purchasing several homes worth millions of dollars.

BLM sparked backlash in July after releasing a statement that appeared to side with Cuba’s communist regime over freedom-seeking protesters.

The statement – originally posted on Instagram and later tweeted and retweeted – blamed the U.S. embargo for the country’s instability and credited the Cuban government for historically granting “Black revolutionaries” asylum.

Cuba is being “punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination,” the statement read. The group said Cuba has been an ally with “oppressed peoples of African descent” and praised the country’s effort to protect “Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur.”

Shakur, also known as JoAnne Chesimard, was convicted of being an accomplice in the 1973 slaying of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, who left behind a wife and 3-year-old son. Shakur later escaped prison and fled to Cuba, where former Cuban leader Fidel Castro granted her asylum.

