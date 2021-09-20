Black Lives Matter chapter to protest in support of Texas tourists accused of assaulting NYC hostess

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) Greater New York chapter plans to protest Monday evening outside a Manhattan restaurant in support of the women accused of attacking a hostess who demanded they show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The group and its founder have been promoting the hashtags #CancelCarmines and #ProtectBlackWomen ahead of a protest and press conference to take place at 5 p.m. outside Carmine’s Italian restaurant in the Upper West Side.

It’s where police said a 24-year-old hostess was assaulted Thursday by three Black female tourists from Texas after the hostess requested to see their COVID-19 vaccine card. Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, and Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, were arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

On Saturday, lawyers for both Carmine’s and the women clarified that the three women had, in fact, provided proof of vaccinations and were seated inside and that the altercation began after two men who joined their party several minutes later were unable to provide proof, the New York Times reported Saturday.

Justin Moore, a lawyer who represents Nkeenge Rankin, accused the hostess of using a racial slur and also assaulting the women, calling the altercation “mutual combat.”

Carmine’s has denied race played any factor in the incident.

BLM Greater New York is taking the side of the arrested women, arguing that the COVID-19 vaccine, which is mandated for dining indoors in New York City, is being used as a political tool against Black people.

“Restaurants are using vaccine mandates to enforce their racist beliefs and excluding Black patrons,” Hawk Newsome, the group’s co-founder and chairman, told The New York Times.

Fox News’ requests for comment from BLM Greater New York and Carmine’s were not immediately returned.