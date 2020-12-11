Black Lives Matter accuses Biden of ignoring them: 'It's demeaning to our hurt and trauma'

Black Lives Matter accused President-elect Joe Biden of ignoring their request for a meeting and disregarding the Black voters that helped secure his White House victory.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris haven’t responded to their request for a post-election conversation and even excluded BLM from a recent meeting with civil rights groups, according to the group.

“For the newly elected administration (that ran on promises of racial justice) to ignore our ongoing request to meet with them and refuse us a seat at the table is demeaning to our movement,” Black Lives Matter Global Network said in an email to supporters on Thursday in urging activists to make noise.

BIDEN, IN LEAKED AUDIO, SUGGESTS GOP ‘BEAT THE LIVING H— OUT OF US’ OVER ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’

“It’s demeaning to our hurt and trauma. It’s demeaning to the countless times we took our protest to the streets to call for justice for our Black brothers and sisters taken from us at the hands of police.”

The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter co-founder, sent Biden and Harris a request for a meeting on Nov. 7 to talk of the agenda to address systemic racism and got support from 64,000 backers who signed a petition.

Cullors said Black voters put Biden in office and “we want something for our vote.”

Black Lives Matter says they haven’t gotten a response in the month since. What’s more, they were shut out of a Tuesday meeting with Biden, Harris and Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., an incoming senior adviser, to discuss recommendations for the Attorney General nominee and police and criminal justice reforms.

“To set up a meeting with civil rights leaders, without BLM, is unacceptable,” BLM tweeted.

During the meeting, Biden took aim at the defund the police demands that Black Lives Matter championed this year and said they must tread carefully on criminal justice reform with the Georgia Senate run-off race pending.

“That’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we’re talking about defunding the police. We’re not. We’re talking about holding them accountable,” Biden said in leaked audio first obtained by The Intercept. “We’re talking about giving them money to do the right things. We’re talking about putting more psychologists and psychiatrists on the telephones when the 911 calls through. We’re talking about spending money to enable them to do their jobs better, not with more force, with less force and more understanding.”

The Biden team didn’t dispute the authenticity of the audio of the meeting with prominent civil rights leaders, including NAACP President Derrick Johnson and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“President-elect Biden is the same person behind closed doors that he is public; honest, direct and realistic about the challenges facing our nation the day he is sworn in,” a Biden transition team official said in response to the leaked recording. “As he made clear throughout the campaign, he believes in supporting bold and urgent reform to our criminal justice system while continuing to support law enforcement’s mission to keep our communities safe.”

Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi, Peter Hasson and Peter Doocy contributed to this report.