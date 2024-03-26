Black lawmakers reject Democrat frontrunner in tight Senate race after use of racial slur

A number of Black lawmakers have chosen not to endorse one of their Democrat colleagues running in what could be one of the most closely watched Senate races this year after he used a racial slur last week.

During Thursday’s House Budget Committee hearing, Democrat Rep. David Trone, who is running to replace retiring Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, used the word “jigaboo,” a disparaging term for Black people, while speaking about tax policy with Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Budget and Management, who was testifying before the committee.

“So this Republican jigaboo that – it’s the tax rate that’s stopping business investment, it’s just completely faulty by people who have never run a business,” he said. “They’ve never been there. They don’t have a clue what they’re talking about.”

WATCH: DEMOCRAT FRONTRUNNER IN TIGHT SENATE RACE DROPS RACIAL SLUR DURING HOUSE HEARING

Despite apologizing and claiming he misspoke, meaning to use the term “bugaboo,” Reps., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who are all Black, announced their support for Trone’s Democrat primary opponent, Price George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Axios first reported Monday.

A spokesperson for Lee confirmed her endorsement of Alsobrooks, who is also Black, but did not respond when asked if it was at all related to Trone’s use of the slur. Clarke, Meeks, Beatty and Crockett did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fox News Digital has also reached out to Trone, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Alsobrooks for comment.

TOP DEMOCRAT IN TIGHT SENATE RACE BACKS CITIZENSHIP, VOTING RIGHTS FOR MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

In his apology last week, Trone said he recognized his “privilege” as a White man – just one example of his left-wing takes while on the campaign trail.

He has also faced heat for comments he made at a candidate forum earlier this month in which he declared his support for granting citizenship and voting rights to the millions of illegal immigrants residing in the U.S.

Trone holds a fundraising and polling advantage among a crowded Democrat primary field. Alsobrooks is currently his closest challenger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He will likely face Maryland’s former Republican governor, Larry Hogan, in the general election. Early polls suggested a tight race between the two. However, a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll released last week showed Hogan with a double-digit lead.

Elections analysts rate the race as “likely” Democrat, but Hogan’s name recognition and high approval rating at the conclusion of his second term last year could further pose a challenge to Democrats’ hopes of maintaining control of the Senate.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.