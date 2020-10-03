Bill Stepien, President Trump's campaign manager, tests positive for coronavirus

President Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, tested positive for the coronavirus Friday evening, a campaign official told Fox News, hours after the president and first lady confirmed they too had contracted the virus.

Stepien plans to quarantine until he recovers and work from home, the official said.

A senior campaign official said Stepien was suffering from “mild flu-like symptoms,” Politico reported.

Deputy campaign manager Justin Clark will oversee Trump’s headquarters in Arlington, Va., while Stepien works remotely, Fox News has confirmed.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday out of an “abundance of caution” as he appeared to have a low-grade fever and a cough. His physician, Dr. Sean Conley, confirmed late Friday that the president had begun taking Remdesivir as a treatment for the virus.

The president, 74, was expected to remain hospitalized at least for a few days.

White House aide Hope Hicks, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., are amiong Republicans that have also tested positive in recent days.

Stepien, 42, took over management of Trump’s campaign in July, in a shakeup that also resulted in the reassignment of previous manager Brad Parscale, who has since left the campaign team.

Stepien’s work history includes management of both of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s gubernatorial campaigns.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.