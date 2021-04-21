Bill, Hillary Clinton say jury made 'right decision' in finding Derek Chauvin guilty: 'Black lives matter'

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton each reacted to Tuesday’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

The former president said the jury “made the right decision” in convicting Chauvin, an ex-Minneapolis police officer on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in the city last May.

“His tragic death and the evidence at the trial, made painfully clear that we must do much better in recruiting, training, and holding law enforcement accountable to the communities they serve,” Clinton wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “The failure to do so continues to plague America, as we have seen in recent days.”

Clinton added that the “color of a person’s skin” is too often a determinative factor in how they are treated in “nearly every aspect of American life.”

“While the verdict won’t bring George Floyd back, it can help us prevent more senseless deaths and hasten the day when we are all treated equally in matters of life, liberty, dignity, respect, and opportunity,” he wrote.”

He said that could be Floyd’s “lasting legacy.”

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, said Floyd’s family and community finally received “accountability” for his murder in her own statement on Twitter.

“Always and forever, Black lives matter,” she wrote.

The Minneapolis jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all three charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.