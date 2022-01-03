Bill Gardner, longest serving secretary of state in the nation, announces his retirement

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

CONCORD, New Hampshire – After nearly a half a century in office, the official most responsible for protecting New Hampshire’s lead off presidential primary position, and the longest serving Secretary of State in the nation, is calling it quits.

“In the coming days I will be stepping down,” New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner announced on Monday.

The 73-year-old Gardner was first elected to the post in 1976, and the former Democratic state representative has been reelected every two years by both Democratic and Republican controlled state legislatures.

One of Gardner’s top tasks has been making sure New Hampshire maintains its century-old position as the first state to hold a primary in the presidential nominating calendar. It’s been a quadrennial fight for Gardner for over four decades – but it’s a battle he’s never lost.

As dictated by state law, New Hampshire must hold its primary “7 days or more immediately preceding the date on which any other state shall hold a similar election.”

And Gardner, as Secretary of State, has been the New Hampshire primary’s chief guardian – which has led him a few times over the years to move up the date of the primary to ward off threats from other states.

Gardner enjoyed bipartisan backing for decades.

But he came under fire in recent years from state Democrats for his participation in then President Donald Trump‘s commission on voter fraud.

And his support in recent years for bills passed by GOP controlled legislatures and signed into law by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu that tightened voting access rules in New Hampshire also angered many Democrats.

Gardner faced his most difficult reelection in decades in 2018, winning another two-year term by narrowly defeating on the second ballot former Democratic executive councilor and gubernatorial nominee Colin Van Ostern. He was unopposed two years later as he won his final reelection.

In recent months, Gardner’s spoken out in opposition to the push by President Biden and House and Senate Democrats – including New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation – to pass a sweeping election reform bill that would give the federal government more say in how states conduct their federal elections.

Gardner has argued that if the bill became law, it could potentially threaten New Hampshire’s status as the first presidential primary state.

Sununu, in a statement, emphasized that “for decades, Bill Gardner has fiercely protected New Hampshire’s First-in-the-Nation presidential primary and overseen our elections that are truly a point of pride for our state — always open, fair, accessible and accurate.”

And Donna Soucy, the state Senate Democratic leader, noted that Gardner “has helped shape New Hampshire’s nationwide reputation for the unparalleled integrity and security of our elections.”

Spotlighting his passion protect his state’s primary position and its electoral reputation, Garnder said “I love telling the New Hampshire story.”

Gardner announced that deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan, his longtime assistant, would be succeeding him.

He noted that “arrangements have been made for the constitutional deputy Dave Scanlan to take the oath of office.”

Scanlan will serve the remainder of Gardner’s term and will likely seek a full two-year term in December when the newly elected state legislature will hold their next scheduled vote for Secretary of State.

Gardner said that health concerns were not behind his decision. But he noted that the time was right to step down, noting its “a smooth time to do this” between election cycles.

“It’s just time,” he added.

“I will be forever grateful for the adventure of serving the people of our state in our State House,” Gardner said. “I know the office which I leave will be in good hands.”