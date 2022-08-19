Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday.

The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby.

HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS AS SEXIST: I KNOW ‘THE KIND OF THINGS HE SAYS ABOUT WOMEN’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Happy Birthday Dad! Looking forward to sharing happy memories (& cake!) with you for many years to come!” Chelsea Clinton later wrote Friday on Twitter.

“Happy birthday, @BillClinton,” Hillary added in her own tweet, along with a heart emoji.