Bill Clinton to remain in hospital another night, receive antibiotics, spokesman says

Former President Bill Clinton will remain in the hospital for another night to receive antibiotics and is expected to be discharged Sunday, according to his spokesperson.

“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours,” Angel Urena, Clinton’s spokesman, wrote in a tweet. “He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow.”

HILLARY CLINTON ARRIVES AT UC IRVINE MEDICAL CENTER AS BILL CLINTON RECOVERS FROM INFECTION

Urena also noted that Clinton “is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends and watching college football.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He is deeply grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive and thankful to the many well-wishers who have sent kind words to him and his family,” he added. “He’s looking forward to getting home very soon.”