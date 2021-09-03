Bill Clinton spotted in Hamptons boarding yacht with Epstein-connected billionaire sugar baron brothers

Former President Bill Clinton was spotted in the Hamptons spending time with two prominent sugar billionaires.

Clinton, who recently turned 75, was seen chatting and boarding a yacht with brothers Alfonso and Pepe Fanjul in Sag Harbor, New York on Tuesday.

HILLARY, CHELSEA CLINTON SPOTTED IN THE HAMPTONS AHEAD OF ‘AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT’ PREMIERE

The Fanjul brothers own a sugar and real estate empire in Florida that is estimated to be worth over $8 billion. Alfonso Fanjul, 84, is a longtime Democratic donor, while his brother Pepe, 77, donated to former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Both Clinton and Pepe Fanjul were friends of convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and appeared in the late financier’s “black book” of wealthy and influential contacts.

BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON SPOTTED STROLLING IN THE HAMPTONS WEEKS BEFORE MINISERIES ON LEWINSKY SCANDAL

Chelsea, Hillary and Bill Clinton have been spending time in the Hamptons ahead of the release of the FX mini-series, “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” which focuses on Bill’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

The series is reportedly based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lewinsky was also a producer on the show. Feldstein told Entertainment Weekly the anti-bullying activist was consulted on “every word” and “every script page.”

The show is set to premiere Sept. 7.

The show, a 10-part miniseries, stars Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report