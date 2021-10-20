Bill Clinton says he is ‘on the road to recovery’ following hospital release

Former President Bill Clinton shared a video update on his condition on Wednesday after he was released this week from a Southern California hospital where he successfully battled an infection.

“I’m really glad to be back home,” said 75-year-old Clinton in a video shared to Twitter.

He offered appreciation for the doctors and nurses at the University of California Irvine Medical Center for the “absolutely wonderful care” they provided to him during his stay.

“I’m doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather,” Clinton added, noting that he is “on the road to recovery” after spending six days in the hospital.

“I want to remind everyone out there: Take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves,” he said. “We all have work to do, and each of us has an important role to play in life and the immediate future.”

Clinton also said he is going to do his “best to be around to keep doing the most good” he can for “a lot longer.”

An aide to the former president told the Associated Press that Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, and that he was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn’t receiving ICU care.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this article.