Bill Clinton hospitalized with an infection

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized for a non-COVID-19-related infection.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection,” Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement on Thursday evening. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Irvine, Calif., hospital confirmed that Clinton is being treated there, Reuters reported.