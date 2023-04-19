Bill Barr joins group targeting progressive prosecutors: ‘Enforce our law’

Former attorney general William Barr has joined the advisory board of Protecting Americans Action Fund, a group led by Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares aimed at stopping “progressive prosecutors” and enforcing the rule of law.

“As the former U.S. Attorney General, I am proud to join Protecting Americans Action Fund because we need prosecutors who will enforce our laws, rather than criminal-friendly, progressive prosecutors who constantly fail victims and communities,” Barr said in a statement, according to a report.

“Our judicial system was set up for prosecutors to prosecute, defense attorneys to defend, and a jury to decide the outcome,” he said. “This organization will get us back on track by electing prosecutors who understand the duties of their position.”

BILL BARR SET TO BATTLE BIDEN’S BUREAUCRACY THROUGH NEW LEGAL PROJECT FOCUSED ON ‘EXCESSIVE REGULATION’

Miyares is the honorary chairman of the Protecting Americans Action Fund, an offshoot of the Republican-led organization GOPAC that seeks to get conservative prosecutors elected across the country through funding and other efforts, according to an ABC 8News.

GEORGE SOROS CIRCLES BACK TO VIRGINIA TO AID FAR-LEFT PROSECUTORS FACING DEM CHALLENGERS, FILINGS SHOW

Jessica Curtis, president of the Protecting Americans Action Fund and senior advisor for GOPAC, Inc., told 8News the organization gets behind “common-sense prosecutors who enforce the law and advocate for citizens around the country.”

VIRGINIA AG EXPANDS PROBE INTO ‘WOKE RACISM’ AT SCHOOLS AMID MERIT AWARD CONTROVERSY

The report notes that while Protecting Americans Action Fund has helped campaigns and claims a 70% victory rate in the 2022 elections, GOPAC Chairman David Avelo, when the launch of the group was announced in 2022, didn’t rule out getting behind recall efforts to remove prosecutors from office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

8News said PAAF also announced former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush would be joining the advisory board. “With Barr and Bush, we will continue to elect conservative prosecutors who take their job of enforcing our laws seriously,” Miyares said in a statement.