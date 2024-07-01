Biden’s teleprompter ability not enough, Scaramucci says

Former Trump administration communications director Anthony Scaramucci argued President Biden will have to do more to prove he’s up to being president for another four years.

“I went to President Biden‘s fundraiser in East Hampton and I thought he did quite well reading the teleprompter today and meeting with people,” Scaramucci said. “However, that is not going to be enough to prove to the American people that he’s up for another four years.”

The comments come after the first presidential debate last week between Biden and former President Trump, with many observers and commentators criticizing the president’s performance and calling into question his ability to continue the campaign.

The performance even led to some Democrats calling on the president to drop out of the race, arguing that Biden demonstrated he is unfit to go toe-to-toe with Trump in November.

The Biden campaign has so far pushed back against the critics, acknowledging the weak debate performance but vowing the president would stay in the race.

But Scaramucci, who briefly served in Trump’s administration before stepping down and becoming a frequent critic of the former president, suggested that Biden would have to do more to demonstrate his fitness to continue.

“President Biden needs to appear in unscripted settings and handle fair but tough questioning (further demonstrations of his ability to read from a teleprompter will not assuage my concerns). Four ideas come to mind,” Scaramucci said, citing ideas from his friend Whitney Tilson.

Among the ideas were for Biden to hold an hour-long press conference at the White House every week before the election, do an interview with “60 Minutes,” meet with the editorial board of the New York Times to demonstrate why the paper was wrong to call for his resignation, and appear on a late-night T.V. show.

“This can all be done in the next week – there is no time to waste,” Scaramucci said.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.