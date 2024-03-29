Biden’s star-studded NYC fundraiser raises more than $25M where photo with him, Clinton, Obama costs $100K

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

President Biden appeared with his predecessors — former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton — at a star-studded fundraiser in New York City on Thursday night expected to fetch more than $25 million toward his re-election campaign.

The one-night event was held at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. More than 5,000 people were expected at the sold-out gala. The event isn’t cheap.

Organizers charged a minimum of $250 to attend and up to $500,000 for a more intimate, exclusive reception. For $100,000, guests can get a photo with all three presidents taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” moderated a discussion with Biden and two former commanders-in-chief in front of thousands of guests.

BIDEN MINGLES WITH OBAMA, CLINTON AT RITZY NYC FUNDRAISER ON SAME DAY FALLEN COP IS MOURNED JUST 40 MILES AWAY

Entry to a smaller, virtual event with Biden, Clinton and Obama costs $25.

Musicians Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele are slated to perform, Reuters reported.

Lots of cash

Biden, who has routinely raised more campaign cash than former President Trump, raised more than $53 million in February, and $10 million in the 24 hours following his March 7 State of the Union address.

“This historic raise is a show of strong enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice-President [Kamala] Harris and a testament to the unprecedented fundraising machine we’ve built,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood film mogul who serves as Biden campaign co-chair, said in a statement.

BIDEN CHOOSING FUNDRAISER OVER NYPD WAKE ‘INSULTING,’ SAYS EX-FBI AGENT

“Unlike our opponent, every dollar we’re raising is going to reach the voters who will decide this election — communicating the president’s historic record, his vision for the future and laying plain the stakes of this election. The numbers don’t lie: today’s event is a massive show of force and a true reflection of the momentum to re-elect the Biden-Harris ticket.”

Obama is still very popular with young voters and progressives, who have voiced disdain over Biden’s support for Israel after its response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Thursday’s fundraiser was met with pro-Palestinian protests outside Radio City Music Hall.

Protesters interrupt Biden, others

Video footage taken from outside Radio City Music hall showed protesters clashing with police and accusing Biden of being complicit in the deaths of residents of the Gaza Strip at the hands of Israeli forces.

During the event, several people interrupted the presidents’ during the question-and-answer portion of the night.

“You can’t just talk and not listen,” Obama said before the audience gave him a standing ovation.

Another shouted: “You’re out of your f—– minds,” while being escorted out of the building.

As the event got underway, emcee Mindy Kaling joked that it was nice to be in a room with “so many rich people,” adding that she loved they were supporting a president who “openly” promised to “raise your taxes.”

“The reason we are here is to re-elect President Joe Biden,” she said.

Trump attends police officer’s wake

As Biden was preparing for the event Thursday, Trump was some 40 miles away on Long Island to attend the wake for slain New York police officer Jason Diller, who was fatally shot this week during a traffic stop in Queens.

After the service, Trump emphasized law and order.

“Such a sad, sad event. Such a horrible thing. And it’s happening all too often and we’re just not going to let it happen,” Trump said. “We need law and order.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House offered its condolences to Diller’s family and NYPD, saying Biden has stood law enforcement his entire career.

“The President has stood with law enforcement his entire career and continues to stand with them as they put their lives on the line for their communities,” she said. “Under his leadership, we will continue to support police officers and ensure that they have resources they need to continue — to continue to do the work — the all-important that — work that they have to do on behalf of the community.”