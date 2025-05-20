Biden’s sad prostate cancer diagnosis: Unanswered questions and MAGA attacks

Put aside politics for a moment, which I know is basically impossible in this supercharged environment.

There is no way not to feel sympathy for Joe Biden as a human being after his prostate cancer diagnosis was made public on Sunday. He has a serious, life-threatening disease.

I have plenty of medical questions about why Biden and his doctors waited so long to treat this particularly “aggressive” form of cancer until it spread to his bones. This is inexplicable to me. Now the Stage 4 cancer can’t be cured, though it could possibly be contained.

Was this part of the coverup of Biden’s dramatic decline in mental acuity, as documented in the new book “Original Sin”? How would voters have reacted if they had known that not only was Biden too old and feeble to run for a second term, but also had cancer?

But on a personal level, Biden’s life has been marked by tragedy, from the car accident that killed his first wife and daughter to the brain cancer that claimed his son Beau – which is why he announced a “Cancer Moonshot” as president.

Look, I’ve known Joe Biden for 40 years, and whatever you think of his politics, he’s a likable guy. I covered him as Senate Judiciary chairman. As vice president, he once sent my then-8-year-old daughter a handwritten note after she wrote a poem about them sharing the same birthday. He used to love talking to reporters. He would throw parties for the press and run around with a super soaker, spraying little kids. That was then.

But by 2023, he had no business running for president again, not when aides were debating whether he’d need a wheelchair in a second term, according to the Jake Tapper-Alex Thompson book. Many Democrats are angry that he’s reemerged in a rehab tour, wishing the 82-year-old man would just get off the stage.

The former president put out a photo with his wife yesterday, saying: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”

Dr. Zeke Emanuel said on “Morning Joe” yesterday that the cancer has “been around for a very long time in President Biden – years… It is a little surprising to many of us oncologists that he wasn’t diagnosed earlier… He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021.”

But none of this matters to the far-right types, many of them based in Florida.

Conservative influencer Roger O’Handley, writing under the name DC Draino (“America First”), wrote a screed that was retweeted or liked 10,000 times: “Some people seem to forget that he is a career criminal who almost destroyed America.”

According to Mediaite, another far-right commentator, Brenden Dilley (Warlord Dilley, “media personality”), says: “In order to believe the Biden cancer diagnosis, you have to first believe that Biden and his family would willfully tell you the truth about anything. In order for that to happen, you have to be f—ing retarded.”

His solution: “Stage 5 prostate cancer.” In other words, death.

Presidential adviser Laura Loomer called this “a PR strategy to shame the Democrats who are coming out with a book about the cover up of Biden’s health crisis.”

Breanna Morello, a self-described “independent journalist”: “They want all the Monday morning shows talking about it because Jake Tapper has a book to sell. It’s a PR move.”

What these and other posts have in common is the lack of even a milligram of compassion for Joe Biden as a human being. Biden is evil, everything he does is evil, and if he dies, good riddance.

I find this inexplicably sad – win-at-all-costs politics is so all-consuming that human life is meaningless.

Even President Trump dropped his usual attacks on his onetime opponent: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family and we wish Joe a fast and speedy recovery.”

See, that wasn’t so hard.

Elon Musk, who’s faded from the news, shared a post from Clint Russell, who tweets as Liberty Lockdown (“a podcast for those who demand freedom”)::

“So the plan was to run Biden, lie about his cancer and dementia, get him back in the WH, and then have him immediately step aside so Kamala’s reign of terror could begin.

“All while trying to jail or kill DJT. Just making sure we’re all on the same page, here. These people are evil.”

Musk responded with a “bullseye” emoji in a dart board.

JD Vance, for his part, sought a middle ground:

“Look, I mean, first of all, of course, we wish the best for the former president’s health. But hopefully he makes the right recovery. Look, I will say, whether the right time to have this conversation is now or at some point in the future. We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job.”

Taylor Lorenz, who worked for the New York Times and Washington Post before going independent, was joyful about Biden’s news: “Hopefully he rots in hell and rests in piss.”

I have defended her at times, but this is beyond appalling. Lorenz has disgraced herself.

Then again, she cheered when UnitedHealtcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered on the street, and refused to criticize the alleged shooter. What about his family? Too bad. Just zero regard for human life.

Now is it likely that some on the left will celebrate once Trump passes, which I don’t see happening until after he’s long out of office? Sure. This disease goes both ways. But that doesn’t make it right.

It was Bill Clinton, during his impeachment over Monica Lewinsky, who accused his opponents of “the politics of personal destruction.” And that’s been used against the presidents who followed him. It’s a sickness that says human beings don’t count, only winning at all costs.

Footnote: The Biden announcement prompted some equally sad news from Scott Adams, the brilliant “Dilbert” creator and conservative, pro-Trump voice who hosts a morning coffee for subscribers:

“Well, I’ve decided today’s the day I’m going to take the opportunity — since a lot of you are here — to make an announcement of my own. Some of you have already guessed, so it won’t surprise you at all, but I have the same cancer Joe Biden has. So I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones. I’ve had it longer than he’s had — well longer than he’s admitted having it.

“My life expectancy is… maybe the summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”

What a tragedy.