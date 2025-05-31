Biden’s regulations worse than North Korea, Trump energy secretary says

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said that the Biden administration “strangled” the state of Alaska with restrictions and red tape that was beyond levels imposed on North Korea, Iran and Venezuela combined.

“Alaska, a state that has had more sanctions, more restrictions on production of oil and gas in Alaska than everything we did to Iran and Venezuela and North Korea if they produced any combined. You know, the last administration just strangled Alaska. This awesome state of immense natural resources,” Wright said from the Reagan National Economic Forum in Simi Valley, California.

Wright joined the inaugural Reagan National Economic Forum on Friday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library to celebrate President Donald Trump‘s executive orders “unleashing American energy” and how the administration is tackling regulations that have prevented the growth of coal and nuclear energy in recent history. Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo moderated the energy-focused panel.

He pointed to the Gulf of America and Alaska as two key areas for American energy growth, most notably in the Last Frontier State.

“Alaska has been this great resource. It boomed and then it’s been strangled. The idea is we export oil from the north slope of Alaska, comes by pipeline to southern Alaska, and then exported,” he said. “We want to build a pipeline from the north slope of Alaska that brings natural gas, not just oil.And then an oil, a natural gas export terminal on the southern coast of Alaska that in six days can sail to Tokyo or Taiwan or Korea. And then down to our allies in East Asia. So they’re getting energy from us. But it would be awesome and great from a geopolitical stance to have a very short supply chain between a huge industrial American facility and our allies in East Asia.”

Wright added that the Gulf of America is a key area of the country to build massive export terminals, where American energy can be exported to foreign nations.

“The export terminals today are almost entirely on the Gulf of America, on the Texas and Louisiana coast. And they’re there because you can build things there. The natural gas comes from Pennsylvania, Ohio or North Dakota or Texas or Oklahoma. The gas comes from all over. But that’s where you can build these giant facilities to export it,” he said.

Wright added that America was recently the largest importer of oil in the world, but has since become the largest exporter.

“We were, not long ago, the largest importer of oil in the world and the largest importer of natural gas in the world. Today, we’re the largest exporter of natural gas and a net exporter of oil,” he continued.

“Who’s the biggest importer of oil in the world and the biggest importer of natural gas in the world? Both China. We have an incredible energy system advantage over China.But we should use it not just to the benefit of our country, but to bring security and tight alliances with our allies as well.”