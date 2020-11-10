Biden's lead over Trump in Arizona drops below 15K votes, but comeback unlikely: report

President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in Arizona fell below 15,000 votes as of Monday, but the president is unlikely to stage a successful comeback in the key battleground state.

As of Monday night, Biden had a 14,746-vote lead over Trump after the president took a slightly higher percentage of votes in the latest results out of Maricopa County, the Arizona Republic reported.

However, the president received just over 49 percent of those votes. He would need to secure more than 60 percent of outstanding ballots statewide to catch up to Biden.

Roughly 63,000 votes remain uncounted in Arizona as of this week, according to the Republic’s estimates. A majority of the uncounted votes are from provisional ballots, which are used when a voter is unable to verify their identity at a polling center. Just 54 percent of the provisional ballots cast in Maricopa County so far were deemed valid and added to a candidate’s total.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected a Biden victory in Arizona on Nov. 3, handing the former vice president 11 electoral votes and flipping a state that Trump carried in 2016.

The Trump campaign pushed back on the call. Officials argued the state was called for Biden prematurely because too many votes had yet to be counted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden became President-elect last Saturday after projected victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

As of Monday, Biden received a record 75.67 million votes nationwide, while Trump received 71.01 million votes. A margin of less than 276,000 votes separated the two candidates in the six key states that decided the presidency – Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.