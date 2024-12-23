Biden’s last-minute emissions goal could be quickly reversed when Trump takes office

President Biden is increasing the United States’ emissions reduction goal for the next decade, but the green energy push could be hindered by the incoming administration under President-elect Trump.

In 2021, Biden set a climate target for the U.S. to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030.

However, under the Paris climate agreement, which the U.S. is currently enrolled in, each country is required to submit their contribution to reducing global emissions every five years under the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

In his final contribution to the global climate change agreement under the NDC, Biden on Thursday set a new goal to reduce even more emissions within the next decade – but Trump has suggested initiating a potential withdrawal from the global climate treaty.

Biden’s new target, which was formally submitted to the United Nations Climate Change secretariat, seeks to reduce emissions 61-66% by 2035.

During his campaign, Trump told Politico that he would be in favor of withdrawing from the treaty when he assumes office, which could impact the new climate goal.

The Paris climate agreement was established at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in 2015 as a legally binding treaty among nearly 195 parties committed to international cooperation on climate change.

The U.S. first entered into the agreement under former President Barack Obama in 2016, but was withdrawn under Trump in 2020.

If Trump chooses to withdraw from the agreement a second time, it could occur at a faster pace than the first.

Trump also has the option to submit the treaty to the Senate for advice and consent, which would require a two-thirds vote for the U.S. to rejoin the climate agreement – creating a potential hurdle for future administrations seeking to reenter the accord.