Biden’s handling of the Russia Ukraine conflict ‘contemptible’: foreign policy analyst

A foreign policy expert slammed the Biden administration’s handling of the Ukraine crisis, saying the White House’s actions could “provoke” a Russian attack.

Anatol Lieven, a senior research fellow on Russia and Europe at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, especially took issue with President Biden telling Americans to leave Ukraine.

“It is perfectly ridiculous and contemptible for the USA to ‘support Ukraine’ by telling Americans to leave before there is any certainty that Russia will attack, or that if it does attack anything will happen to Kiev,” Lieven said in a statement.

Lieven, who has written books on Russia and tackling the climate change “emergency“, said the Biden administration’s policies are undermining Ukraine’s independence.

“This has a terrible effect on the Ukrainian economy and international confidence in Ukraine, and thereby undermines Ukrainian independence,” Lieven said. “Meanwhile the USA pumps Ukraine full of weapons that will not defeat Russia and could even provoke a Russian attack.”

The Quincy Institute promotes “vigorous diplomacy” and a world where peace is the norm.

Biden continues to say there’s a high likelihood of Russia invading Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin has amassed roughly 150,000 troops near the border. World leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, gathered in Germany over the weekend for the Munich Security Conference in an effort to work on diplomatic solutions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., led a congressional delegation to the conference where she touted fierce sanctions against Russia should Putin invade.

Biden has warned Americans in Ukraine to get out immediately and said the U.S. military will not help them escape if there is a Russian invasion because it risks sparking a world war.

“That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another,” Biden told NBC anchor Lester Holt.