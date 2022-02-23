Biden’s foreign affairs approval plummets to 40%: Gallup poll

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s foreign affairs approval rating among American adults has plummeted to a new low, a recent Gallup poll shows.

As Biden’s second year in office marches forward, a Gallup poll out this week puts him far below water in the area of foreign policy, with only 40% of Americans approving of his job.

The president’s marks on foreign affairs are a point below his 41% overall approval rating, according to the new poll.

Gallup also found that 62% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, and only 36% of people approve of his handling of Russia. The poll was conducted from Feb. 1-17, before the most recent Russian escalations in Ukraine.

The decline in foreign policy approval comes amid Russian military moves into Ukraine — moves the White House formally recognized as an “invasion” earlier this week.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday accused Biden of “failing” in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – saying the president is failing to deliver in a “major leadership moment.”

“President Biden promised a ‘swift and severe’ response. He did not deliver,” Haley tweeted, moments after Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Tuesday.

Biden announced new sanctions against Russia and said that troop movements in Eastern Ukraine marked “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” He also announced additional forces to the region but maintained that the U.S. has “no intention” of fighting Russia.

The Ukraine invasion by Russia is already seeing both sides preparing for conflict.

