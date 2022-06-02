Biden’s economic achievements fall flat despite White House initiative, Virginia residents say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LEESBURG, Va. – President Biden has not done enough to help the economy or improve everyday Americans’ financial situations, locals from a Virginia town outside Washington, D.C., told Fox News.

“Honestly, I can’t pinpoint any one success that I can attribute to the White House, unfortunately,” a woman who works in the area told Fox News. “I cannot say that Joe Biden has done anything to help small business that I have seen down here.”

The Biden administration is making a concerted effort to communicate the president’s accomplishments on the economy throughout the month of June, a White House official told Fox News this week.

“I can’t really think of anything,” another woman, Sharon, told Fox News. “There’s more things that they haven’t done well, in my opinion, than they have done.”

“We just can’t continue to print money and work our way out of this,” she added.

Biden said Wednesday that stabilizing the economy will not happen fast.

“The idea we’re going to be able to, you know, quick switch, bring down the cost of gasoline is not likely in the near term, nor is it with regard to food,” the president said.

The woman who works near Leesburg told Fox News: “We’re really suffering. Inflation is hitting us really hard.”

“Our dollars are going exponentially less and less further than they used to,” she added.

“I don’t think their achievements are anywhere near their goals,” a Leesburg resident, Ray, said of the new White House communication campaign. “I believe right now their greatest achievement is a failure.”

Sharon said: “People are feeling it at the gas pump, they’re feeling it in their pocketbooks, in their paychecks.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.67 on Wednesday, according to AAA. The price of a regular gallon of gasoline has jumped by $0.48 in the last month.

“Everything is sky high,” Laney, a Leesburg local said. “I used to fill my tank for $50. Now it’s $80.”

Another Leesburg resident, Joe, said neither party was to blame for the state of the economy.

“It’s a byproduct of the Ukrainian war,” he said.

Julie, a local, said Biden let the war with Russia get out of hand.

“This war in Ukraine is costing us a fortune that our grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren are going to be paying for,” she told Fox News.

Naim said he believes the U.S. support for Ukraine has hurt Americans.

“The oil and our interference in this war reflected on us more than reflected on Russia,” he told Fox News.

Joe agreed with Biden’s message that Putin is to blame for inflation.

“I absolutely believe that Putin has a lot to do with the high prices we’re currently paying,” Joe said.

Sharon told Fox News: “They’re going to claim that they created all these jobs after the pandemic … It’s just that the jobs came back when we were allowed to open our businesses up.”

Julie added: “I think he better do something for the economy. Put America first again for once.”

Pat Ward contributed to this report.